Doorbell camera catches suspects breaking into, stealing neighbor’s vehicle, Atlanta police say

Looking over their shoulders, two people approach this car, then they break the back window, knock out the glass, and leave.

“I think they thought they heard something and they went away and they came back and finished the job,” neighbor Van Jackson said.

Jackson’s surveillance video captured it all. The person in orange climbs inside. The one wearing black hands the person inside some items, possibly tools to hotwire; they eventually climb in – and drive off.

“I think they were lucky because it was raining. it was raining bad that day. Usually, there is a lot of people out walking their dogs and what not, but it was bold. It was bold; 4:30 p.m. on a Friday afternoon – I think that is crazy,” Jackson said.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco checked police crime mapping data on Commonwealth Avenue and a broader search of surrounding streets. Records show this townhome subdivision saw no crime until Friday’s car theft.

Jackson says the car belongs to his neighbor’s daughter. Channel 2 Action News is waiting to hear back from the owner, but we noticed the vehicle is a Hyundai, a vehicle police across the metro have told us before is one of the most common types of cars stolen.

“We roughly have had about six to 700 Kia and Hyundai’s stolen in our city, which accounts for about 40 percent of our numbers,” Lt. Justin Strom of the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police say certain models are easily hotwired – with tools as common as a screwdriver and USB cable, but in the past three weeks – the auto makers have released software to fix the problem, according to the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration.

“We are work hard for our things and for someone to come and just steal it and not care it is a sad part of our world,” Jackson said.

