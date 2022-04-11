Doorbell camera leads to arrest for trailer theft in Christoval

SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man could face up to 20 years in prison after a doorbell camera in Christoval caught a trailer theft, according to court documents released Monday, April 11, 2022.

On Jan. 9, 2022, a Christoval business owner contacted the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office to report a theft. The owner's black 2019 enclosed utility trailer went missing from behind her business in the 19000 block of Main Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ten days later, the owner told deputies a neighbor had a video from their Ring doorbell camera. The video showed a black truck hauling the missing trailer between 12:26 a.m.-12:49 a.m. on Jan. 9. The owner recognized the truck and gave deputies a name, records state.

Deputies found the trailer, along with the owner's personal papers and tools, inside a metal building in the 5200 block of Christoval Road. The company that owned the building stated a man had been using the building for a fencing business, and gave that man's cell phone number, according to the affidavit.

A search revealed the phone was in the area during the time of the theft, records state.

Wiley Yater Davis

Wiley Yater Davis, 40, was arrested Feb. 12 on suspicion of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, and a misdemeanor theft charge. He was released three days later on an $8,000 bond, according to online jail records.

An indictment, filed in March, charged Davis with the property theft charge, which is a state jail felony. Due to prior convictions for possession of methamphetamine in 2014 and assault on a family member, impeding breath/circulation in 2010, the theft charge has been enhanced.

It has been enhanced to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000. A court date has been tentatively scheduled for May, according to online court records.

