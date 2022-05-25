Doorbell camera shows man forcefully drag woman into SUV at Atlanta home

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was caught on surveillance camera being forced into a car Tuesday night.

Atlanta police said that around 11 p.m., officers responded to a call about a possible kidnapping on Commercial Avenue. Investigators pulled doorbell camera footage from the home, which showed a man and a woman in an SUV who appeared to get into a fight. The woman got out of the vehicle and walked to a nearby home where she started ringing the doorbell, police said.

Doorbell camera video shows the man walk up to the home, grab the woman by the arms and forcefully drag her back into he SUV.

Officers are trying to identify the man and the woman, who police believe know each other. The woman was wearing an Atlanta Public Schools t-shirt when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.