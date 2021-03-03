Doorbell camera shows suspect shoot at Warren County deputy, her return fire

Mar. 2—A newly released video shows a man shot at a Warren County sheriff's deputy at his door before she fired back at him.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office released Tuesday a doorbell camera video that captured the split-second actions of Deputy Sara Vaught on Feb. 15 as she was making a welfare check at the residence of Lance C. Runion in the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive in Deerfield Twp.

The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three back-up officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion, who was taken to an area hospital.

"The facts of the case are right there. It's just right there," Chief Deputy Barry Riley said.

Vaught was not injured and recently returned to full duty, Riley said. He said Runion remains under guard at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and his condition is improving daily.

Due to his medical condition, investigators do not know when he will be able to make a court appearance on attempted murder and felonious assault charges filed against him.

Riley said the first-degree charges were filed in Mason Municipal Court and that the sheriff's office will not rule out additional charges as the investigation continues.

Riley has praised Vaught's actions in the incident as how a deputy should respond.

According to the calls for service, the suspect was slurring his speech and sent a message to family saying he loved them. The caller, the man's brother, said the man indicated he had taken something and just wanted to go to sleep. The caller indicated there were guns in the house "but (he) doesn't believe he will harm anyone or himself with the weapons."