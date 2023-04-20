DoorDash delivery driver shot and killed after argument in Akron, police say

A 22-year-old man died Thursday morning after he was shot Wednesday night in the parking lot at Timber Top Apartments, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

The medical examiner's office said the man was shot in the parking lot outside the 1400 block of Timber Trail shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he died around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the man was a DoorDash delivery driver who got into a verbal altercation around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Square.

Miller said police don't know if the altercation had anything to do with protesters who were out in Akron on Wednesday night. Demonstrations have taken place this week in response to Monday's grand jury decision that the eight officers involved in the killing of Jayland Walker last summer won't be criminally charged.

Akron protests Wednesday: Akron police, deputies use chemical spray at protest, report objects thrown at officers

Windows were broken at three businesses in Highland Square late Wednesday — Chipotle, Irie Jamaican Kitchen and Wally Waffle — but it's unclear if it was related to the protest, which was on Copley Road.

"Investigators learned that the victim and an acquaintance were in the Highland Square area before the shooting when he became involved in an altercation with the suspects around 11 p.m.," a police press release said. "The suspects appeared to have followed the victim to the delivery location and shot him."

Miller said two suspects were arrested around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Tyler Street in Akron's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood. They are Matthew Couch, 21, and Derek Ransome-Fromby, 19, both from Akron. They were charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but police said murder charges are pending.

The pair are scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court on Friday morning, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police: DoorDash delivery driver shot, killed after argument in Akron