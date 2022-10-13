After DoorDash driver is arrested, Streetsboro police officer makes delivery

A Streetsboro family got a surprise Tuesday night when a city police officer delivered their DoorDash order.

The Streetsboro Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a DoorDash driver was taken to jail on a warrant, but there were still orders in the car.

"Officer Colvin decided to help out because hangry is a thing," the police department wrote in the post.

According to the post, the resident said, "next thing I know there’s a knock on the door. I open it and it’s a police officer. They had a run in with our DoorDash driver but still made it a point to deliver it. My husband is full and we are thankful. Coolest police department ever!!!"

The video from a doorbell camera shows an officer placing the order on the front porch of a home.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: After DoorDash driver is arrested, Streetsboro officer makes delivery