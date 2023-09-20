DoorDash driver attacks manager in Wingstop kitchen when food wasn’t ready, TX cops say

When a DoorDash driver arrived at a Texas restaurant to pick up an order, she learned the food wasn’t ready yet, authorities said.

Upset she would have to wait, the food delivery driver decided to enter the Wingstop kitchen, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department.

Restaurant staff asked the 33-year-old woman to leave, but she responded by attacking the store manager at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, police said.

“He tried to escort her out of the store, and she continued to fight and attack him,” police said.

An off-duty deputy with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office saw the fight and took action, according to the release.

Officers then arrived at the restaurant and helped the deputy get the DoorDash driver under arrest, police said.

She was arrested and booked into the Randall County Detention Center on charges of assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest, according to the release.

McClatchy News requested comment from DoorDash and Wingstop on Sept. 20 and was awaiting a response.

Popeyes cashier steals customer’s credit card and goes shopping, Texas cops say

Dunkin’ worker punches customer in the face in argument about sugar, Ohio cops say

Drive-thru drug dealing was offered at fast-food restaurant, Mississippi cops say