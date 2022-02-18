DoorDash driver barely escapes shotgun blast by intoxicated customer, Wisconsin cops say

A DoorDash driver attempting to deliver a pizza is “lucky to be alive” after being shot at by a customer, Wisconsin deputies said.

The 46-year-old West Bend delivery worker called police on Feb. 17 after she said she was shot at delivering food in Barton, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

She said when she approached the front door of the home she was delivering the pizza to, a shotgun was fired from the other side of the door.

The surprised driver immediately ran away and called police, the release said.

A 32-year-old who ordered the pizza told deputies he “accidentally fired the shotgun” when the driver arrived. Officials confiscated evidence related to the case after filing a search warrant, deputies said.

According to deputies, the suspect will likely face multiple felony charges, including operating a firearm while intoxicated, first-degree reckless endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

“We are thankful that the victim is physically okay, however, our thoughts go out to her as she processes this traumatic event that easily could have resulted in tragedy,” Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said in the release. “This suspect’s recent pattern of behavior is extremely concerning and we are working diligently to uncover how this could have occurred and hold him accountable.”

The suspect is now in custody at Washington County Jail.

“We take the safety of our community extremely seriously, and we are incredibly relieved that the Dasher is safe,” DoorDash said in a statement to McClatchy News. “This dangerous behavior has absolutely no place on our platform, and we have reached out to local law enforcement to assist their investigation in any way we can.”

Barton is about 42 miles north of Milwaukee.

