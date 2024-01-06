DoorDash driver carjacked overnight in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and a suspect who allegedly carjacked a DoorDash driver overnight in south St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Oregon Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 34-year-old man, was delivering a DoorDash order to a home when a suspect suddenly approached the passenger’s side of his car and produced a weapon. The suspect ordered the victim out of the car, snatched his keys, and took off in the northbound direction.

Snow blankets St. Louis, more winter weather expected

Police are looking for the victim’s stolen vehicle, a black 2011 Nissan Sentra with Missouri license plate number VG9L8N.

If you have any information relevant to this information, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.