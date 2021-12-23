DoorDash driver gets caught in shootout between two cars, Alabama police say

A DoorDash driver and her passenger were injured when they became caught in the middle of a shootout between two cars, according to Alabama authorities.

The shooting unfolded around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 as the driver was delivering a meal in Bessemer, WBMA reported, citing police. The driver was struck, and a female passenger was grazed by a bullet.

The pair was caught in the crossfire when shots were exchanged between two other cars, a witness told police, according to AL.com.

At one point, “(the shooters) then turned toward them (the delivery drivers) and started firing,” Lt. Christian Clemons told the news outlet. “They were at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The driver was taken to a hospital and released, WBRC reported. The passenger didn’t seek medical treatment.

Authorities haven’t made any arrests, as the investigation is ongoing, according to the news station.

Bessemer is about 15 miles southwest of Birmingham.

