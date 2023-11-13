DoorDash driver known for ‘kind and gentle heart’ dies in shooting, Illinois cops say

One man died after he and another man delivering food for DoorDash were shot while in their car, Illinois officials say.

The shooting happened at 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, on the northwest side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A driver in a blue SUV is accused of firing shots into the car occupied by the two DoorDash deliverers.

Alderman Jessie Fuentes said one of the victims was shot three times in the chest and died at a hospital. He was identified as 31-year-old Tramon Thomas, according to WLS-TV.

The second victim was shot in the biceps, according to Fuentes, and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not announced any arrests as of Monday morning. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Thomas was referred to as a “gentle giant” and was delivering food for DoorDash after the recent birth of his first child, according to a GoFundMe.

“He was young, brimming with strength, courage, wisdom and always looking to help anyone in need, but mostly he will be known for his kind and gentle heart,” the GoFundMe said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 312-746-8605.

64-year-old food delivery driver repeatedly shot in carjacking, Pennsylvania cops say

Uber passenger is shot several times while riding in back of car, Michigan cops say

Papa John’s driver fatally shot during Indiana delivery, reports say. ‘Loving father’