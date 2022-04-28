DoorDash driver threatened to shoot woman in face for canceling order at Pizza Hut, police say

Kennesaw Police say a DoorDash driver threatened to shoot a woman in the face when she canceled her order at Pizza Hut.

Police said a woman ordered a pizza through restaurant’s website and got a notification it would be delivered via DoorDash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When the delivery time came and went, she called the Doordash driver, who she said was rude to her. She told him she was going to pick up her own pizza.

The woman, who police haven’t identified, drove to Pizza Hut to get her pizza.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said that while she was in the store, the DoorDash driver walked in, lifted his shirt to expose a handgun in his waistband, and threatened to shoot her in the face because she canceled her order.

Police did not give a description of the DoorDash driver or say if he’s facing any charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Employees at the Pizza Hut said there was no surveillance video in the store.