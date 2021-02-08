DoorDash Driver's Van Stolen With His 2 Kids Inside Found After Amber Alert
Two children kidnapped during a carjacking while their father was on a DoorDash delivery run in San Francisco are now safe in their home on Sunday, authorities said. An officer found the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl inside their father’s Honda Odyssey minivan that was stolen on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, ABC7 News reported.
“Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang.
He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside. The father was delivering for @DoorDash when the car was stolen. https://t.co/uEDzbmUDaN pic.twitter.com/6AAdfeBvMs — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 7, 2021
“The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents,” the San Francisco Police Department said. “Suspects are still outstanding.”
The children and vehicle have been FOUND in the city’s Bayview District. The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents. Suspects are still outstanding - no suspect info. at this time.
THANK YOU everyone for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/wO3yN7C6Ap — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021
“Thank God, just thank God," Jeffrey Fang, the children’s father, said. Fang brought his children along with him when he delivered an order in the Pacific Heights neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, San Francisco Chronicles reported. When he got back to his car, Fang noticed a stranger in the driver's seat. “I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car,” he said. After a brief struggle, the suspect managed to drive off with the minivan along with Fang's children. “Times are hard, if you’re going to have to resort to stealing, that’s a different matter, but please, don’t hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please,” he told reporters. Fang reported the incident, and the police raised an Amber Alert on Saturday evening. A fundraising page was created for the family, exceeding its goal of $100,000. The father of two will reportedly use the money to take time off from work following the traumatizing incident. Feature Image Screenshots via ABC7 News
