DoorDash follows Uber Eats, Yelp with tool to identify Black-owned businesses

In wake of renewed calls for economic parity in America, DoorDash is matching loans for Black-owned businesses and launching a tool to identify local Black-owned establishments near you.

The restaurant delivery service announced Wednesday that it's partnering with Kiva, a nonprofit focused on financial access in underserved communities. If Kiva approves a business identified as Black-owned on DoorDash for a loan, the delivery platform will match the loan amount.

To start, DoorDash's total commitment is a $150,000 revolving fund. Kiva loans are crowdsourced with a 0% interest rate and no fees.

Entrepreneurs of color have historically had a harder time accessing funds to start and grow their businesses. The idea behind the partnership is to address systemic inequity, DoorDash said in a statement.

"We consider this commitment to supporting Black communities an ongoing effort that demands action through our product, our voice, and our resources," DoorDash added.

'I feel threatened!": Viral video shows shopper throwing tantrum, but who protects workers?

Get a large selection of restaurants to order from at DoorDash. More

From 2007 to 2017, more than half of companies with Black owners got turned down for loans, a rate twice as high as white business owners, according to the Federal Reserve's most recent data.

In 2018, large banks only approved 29% of loans sought by Black entrepreneurs, while 60% of white business owners got the financing they requested, according to data from the Small Business Credit Survey.

The latest DoorDash news comes as Americans increasingly search for Black-owned businesses to support amid calls to end police brutality. Searches for Black-owned establishments have risen on Yelp and Uber Eats — both of which announced initiatives meant to support the movement.

In June, searches for Black-owned businesses on DoorDash increased 275-fold, the company said. The delivery service is responding by launching an in-app feature to highlight independent Black-owned businesses and Black entrepreneurs.

By searching "Black owned" on DoorDash, you can now find participating Black-owned establishments in your area. Hundreds of independent restaurants across more than 30 states have opted in, the company said.

Participating Black-owned restaurants will also get a banner on their store page, so they're easier to identify.

Follow Dalvin Brown on Twitter: @Dalvin_Brown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DoorDash to match loans for Black-owned businesses