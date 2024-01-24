DoorDash, La Michoacana partner to bring more access to Hispanic supermarket chain to OKC

A customer walks into the La Michoacana Meat Market on SW 29th Street. This location is one of five in the city, all of which now offer on-demand groceries via DoorDash.

Oklahoma City has a new option for those using DoorDash for grocery deliveries.

The company just announced a new partnership with Texas-based La Michoacana Meat Market, to include its Oklahoma stores. That means you can now get on-demand groceries from all five La Michoacana locations in Oklahoma City.

Where are La Michoacana stores located?

La Michoacana Meat Market is the largest chain of Hispanic supermarkets in the United States with nearly 200 stores across Texas and Oklahoma.

With five stores located throughout the Oklahoma City metro-area, Hispanic grocery options are now available on-demand for consumers.

The Oklahoma locations include four supermarkets and a smaller La Michoacana Meat Market with a smaller selection of goods, at 1125 SW 29 Street.

More: From Asian to Mexican to African, find global ingredients at these OKC grocery stores

The La Michoacana Supermarkets can be found at:

2701 SW 29 St.

3713 S Western Ave.

415 SW 59 St.

1104 SE 44 St.

What products will now be available via DoorDash?

La Michoacana sells everything from fresh products and marinated meats to homemade meals. Shoppers will be able to buy items from the carnicería to the panadería, skipping the lines and even opting for convenient same-day delivery from all locations.

The stores will be included as $0 delivery fee options for DashPass holders and through Feb. 29 the app will offer a special promotion on all orders from the stores.

How do I get the special promotions?

Those shopping via DoorDash at the La Michoacana Meat Market location can receive:

20% off all eligible La Michoacana Meat Market orders of $35 or more (up to $15) with promo code LMMM20 .

DashPass members receive 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $20) with promo code LMMM30.

Meanwhile, La Michoacana Supermarket location shoppers can receive:

20% off all eligible La Michoacana Supermarket orders of $35 or more (up to $15) with promo code LMSM20 .

DashPass members receive 30% off all eligible orders of $50 or more (up to $20) with promo code LMSM30.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: On-demand groceries from La Michoacana now available with DoorDash