DoorDash sues New York City over customer data law, second lawsuit in week

Illustration picture of Doordash logo
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) -DoorDash Inc sued New York City on Wednesday over a new law requiring food delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants, saying it violates customer privacy and lets restaurants compete unfairly.

The lawsuit is the latest battle in a series of legal clashes between food delivery app companies and cities.

It was filed in federal court in Manhattan six days after DoorDash, Grubhub Inc and Uber Eats sued the United States' most populous city over a separate law capping fees that delivery companies charge restaurants.

"The law puts consumers first," Nicholas Paolucci, a spokesman for the city's law department, said in an email. "It puts them in control of their information when they place orders through these apps."

New York City has tried since the coronavirus pandemic began to help restaurants that had complained about food delivery app fees as high as 30%, but which became more dependent on delivery as dining rooms closed or limited capacity.

About 90,000 restaurants nationwide have closed temporarily or permanently during the pandemic, costing 1.5 million jobs, the National Restaurant Association said in June.

In Wednesday's lawsuit, San Francisco-based DoorDash said the city exhibited "naked animus" by requiring food delivery app companies to provide customers' names, phone numbers, email addresses and delivery addresses to restaurants.

DoorDash said this would let restaurants "free-ride" on data they would not demand from in-person diners, in a "shocking and invasive intrusion of consumers' privacy."

It also said "more vulnerable populations, especially undocumented customers" could be harmed if data were mishandled, and shared with immigration authorities or hate groups.

Soon after the pandemic began, New York City imposed temporary 5% and 15% fee caps on food delivery apps, which the companies hoped would end as restaurants resumed more normal operations.

The caps cost DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue through July, the companies said.

DoorDash and Grubhub sued San Francisco in July over fee caps there. Chicago sued those companies last month, saying their deceptive practices misled customers and hurt restaurants. DoorDash and Grubhub rejected Chicago's claims.

The case is DoorDash Inc v City of New York, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-07695.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gymnast McKayla Maroney: FBI stood by as girls "continued to be molested" by Larry Nassar

    U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney told the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday that the FBI "chose to lie about what" she said about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Larry Nassar and "protect a serial child molester rather than protect, not only me, but countless others."The big picture: Maroney is one of the over 160 girls and women who accused Nassar, the former Olympic Team USA gymnastics doctor, of sexual abuse. All four gymnasts testifying Wednesday, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman an

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselbery attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.

  • Chile reopens borders to visitors ahead of summer tourism season

    Chile announced plans to reopen its borders to visitors on Wednesday as it seeks to restore its critical tourism industry ahead of the Southern Hemisphere summer following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers will be required to show a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before entering Chile, make a legal declaration of their destination and origin, have medical travel insurance and show proof of vaccination, public health chief Paula Daza said. Daza warned visitors not to book their trip to Chile until their vaccination certificate was validated by the Chilean health ministry, which could take a month.

  • U.S. pushes world leaders to embrace 70% global COVID-19 vaccination target

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is pushing global leaders to endorse what it calls ambitious targets for ending the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring 70% of the world's population is vaccinated against the virus by the 2022, according to a draft U.S. document viewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The three-page outline is addressed to countries, international organizations, and private sector groups invited to a virtual COVID-19 summit planned by the United States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly beginning this week. The document also asks countries with "relevant capabilities" to donate a billion additional vaccine doses and expedite delivery of 2 billion doses already committed.

  • U.S. to buy 1.4 million additional doses of Regeneron's COVID-19 therapy

    The cocktail, a combination of antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, was authorized in November for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The new agreement brings the total doses purchased by the U.S. government to nearly 3 million. The company, which completed its contract with the U.S. government of supplying 1.5 million doses in the second quarter, said it would supply the additional doses by Jan. 31 at a cost of $2,100 per dose.

  • What is the proper treatment for long COVID? New clinics seek answers

    To help COVID-19 survivors who suffer from long-term symptoms, multidisciplinary clinics have opened to connect patients with experts.

  • Analysis - Hospital strain to test UK's vaccine-based winter COVID plan

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to get through winter without any more coronavirus lockdowns, but doctors and scientists warn that relying largely on vaccines without other measures could put unsustainable pressure on hospitals. Britain has recorded one of the highest COVID death tolls in the world for its population size and one of the deepest recessions of wealthy nations as a result of the pandemic, but also has one of the world's highest vaccination rates. Leaning on that latter success, the plan Johnson announced on Tuesday involves booster vaccinations, shots for children and continuing a much criticised test, trace and isolate system to avoid lockdowns during the tough winter months.

  • Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and other gymnasts will testify before Congress about the Larry Nassar abuse scandal

    The Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday that it is holding a hearing on the FBI's "dereliction of duty" in the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

  • China has fully vaccinated 91% of students aged 12-17 against COVID - state media

    China has fully vaccinated 91% of students aged 12-17 against the coronavirus, state television reported on Wednesday, although authorities said schools need to be vigilant. An outbreak in the southeastern province of Fujian this month that has grown to 152 cases includes infections among unvaccinated students in at least four primary schools and two kindergartens, data from local authorities showed. China's two main vaccines have been approved for use in children from the age of three but authorities in charge of the vaccination rollout have yet to make children under 12 eligible.

  • Sydney nightly curfew to end as COVID-19 vaccinations hit fresh milestone

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A curfew imposed on more than two million people in the 12 Sydney suburbs hardest hit by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant will end on Wednesday night, authorities said, stopping short of easing more lockdown restrictions. Officials said first-dose COVID-19 vaccination levels have reached 80% of the New South Wales (NSW) adult population, while the dual-dose rate in Sydney's home state stands at 48% now. "The stabilisation and decline in some areas of concern are pleasing and we are at a critical stage ... but the best advice we have is that it's too early and too risky to do anything further today," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a media conference in Sydney.

  • Gabby Petito: Police reveal fears for missing YouTuber - ‘It’s possible something very bad has happened here’

    ‘She hasn’t been seen for weeks and now he’s back here with the vehicle and we’ve been told to speak to the family attorney,’ cops say

  • Gabby Petito: Police say Brian Laundrie is a ‘person of interest’ in the case of missing YouTuber

    Brian Laundrie returned home from van-life trip 10 days before his girlfriend Gabby Petito was reported missing

  • Student coalition blasts Chamber of Commerce over climate change, opposition to Biden's budget bill

    A coalition of over 100 student environmental action groups from universities across the country will send a letter Wednesday to 54 large firms that belong to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce asking them to push back against the Chamber’s campaign to block President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Yahoo News has learned.

  • I lost 40 pounds. Here are 12 Trader Joe's products that helped me lose the weight and keep it off.

    Strict diets never worked, but once I found these Trader Joe's alternatives to my favorite junk foods, I lost weight and have kept it off for 3 years.

  • Ex-cop's murder verdict reversed in Australian woman's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in 2017, saying the charge doesn't fit the circumstances in the case. Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. The ruling means his murder conviction is overturned and the case will now go back to the district court, where he will be sentenced on the manslaughter count.

  • Eddie Hall Credits His 90-Pound Weight Loss to Walking Every Morning

    Boxing and a change in diet have certainly helped, but Hall says walking is the real secret.

  • A British court dismissed a legal tactic Prince Andrew used to avoid a sex-abuse lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

    Prince Andrew's lawyers argued that he wasn't properly served the lawsuit. The UK High Court ruled Virginia Giuffre's lawyers can serve them again.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • A wave of e-commerce logistics startups is threatening to break the UPS and FedEx duopoly

    FedEx and UPS are making changes that are upsetting the status quo and driving new players, and millions in venture capital into package delivery.

  • Why even giant ships can't solve the shipping crisis

    A shortage of vessels is hampering global trade and may lead to empty shelves before Christmas.