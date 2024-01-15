DoorDash temporarily suspends operations in Tennessee amid winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — DoorDash, the popular food delivery service, has temporarily suspended its operations across parts of Tennessee, including Nashville, as a winter storm blankets much of the state in snow and ice.

DoorDash said it was a “precautionary measure” as the winter storm “delivers potentially dangerous blizzard conditions, including heavy snow and strong winds.”

Snow to continue through Monday with dangerous cold in Middle TN, southern KY

The temporary pause on deliveries began at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 and will continue until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, so long as weather conditions improve, according to the company. The changes in operations have been communicated to all dashers, merchants, and customers in the impacted areas.

“This is a potentially dangerous storm so we’re activating our Severe Weather Protocol to help keep our community in Tennessee safe,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley. “We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult weather conditions and look forward to resuming operations when it is safe to do so.”

How to prevent heating fires amid frigid temperatures

DoorDash will continue to closely monitor the conditions and guidance from local officials, and will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants, and customers as the situation evolves, the company said.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.