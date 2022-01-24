DoorDash worker clings to hood of stolen car as driver speeds off, Washington cops say

A DoorDash delivery driver clung to the hood of his moving car as it was stolen in Washington, police said.

The worker had just ended his shift as a delivery driver when he got out of his car to stretch his legs on Jan. 20, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

When he got out of his running car, someone started to drive off with it, police said.

But the worker hopped on the hood of his car and clung to it as the suspect drove multiple blocks around the Capitol Hill neighborhood, police said.

Around 11:32 p.m., police said they received a report from a witness who saw the man yelling “Stop!” to the driver as he held onto the windshield.

The man reached through the driver side window and pulled on the steering wheel, causing the car to crash, police said.

As it did, police said the DoorDash worker rolled off the car and the suspect drove off.

The worker ran a mile to the police station and reported the car theft.

McClatchy News has reached out to DoorDash for comment.

