DoorDash worker killed in NYC hit-and-run was 74-year-old man whose daughters begged him not to work

New York City police are looking for the driver of a black BMW that struck an elderly Asian man and left him for dead in Queens on Sunday night.

The victim, identified as 74-year-old Be Tran, was crossing Myrtle Ave. near Hancock St. in Ridgewood at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect vehicle hit him.

Security video shows the moment the BMW fled southbound on Seneca. A bystander who appeared to witness the incident can be heard yelling “Dumbass!” in the car’s direction.

Adrian King, who owns a nearby juice bar, described the collision as “a big violent crash.” He said he also tried to chase the driver.

“And basically, the guy sped it, straight down, like a bat out of hell,” King, 47, told the New York Daily News. “Basically, if there was anybody on the street they would have been dead too because he was going that fast.”

Tran, a DoorDash worker, was fulfilling his last food delivery of the day at the time of the incident. Despite his daughters begging him not to work due to his age and health issues, he continued to work hard.

“He was a very giving man,” one of his daughters, Ahn Tran, told ABC7 News. “He never asked for much. Very simple life. And I just really hope that he's happy.”

Tran immigrated from Vietnam in the mid-'90s and previously owned a fabric company in Midtown. His ex-wife currently lives in Florida.

DoorDash released a statement following his death.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy and our thoughts are with his loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” the company said. “We are reaching out to his loved ones to extend our deepest condolences and offer our support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation and hope those responsible for this horrible crime are brought to justice.”

No arrests have been made as of Sunday. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Ahn set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of her father’s funeral. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $22,758.

Featured Image via GoFundMe (left) and ABC7 New York (right)