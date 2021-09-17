Candidate Battles His Pro-Putin Look-Alikes in Russia’s Sham Elections

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anna Nemtsova
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
via Facebook
via Facebook

ST. PETERSBURG—As Russia heads to the polls in what is expected to be the most corrupt parliamentary elections since Putin came to power, one of the opposition candidates was out on the streets of St. Petersburg proving to people that he exists.

“Look, here he is, the real Vishnevsky, not a fake one!” shrieked a local woman. She was part of a small group of people at Vladimirskaya metro station in St. Petersburg where a smiling, bearded man was holding court.

Boris Vishnevsky is a professor and liberal candidate hoping to become a lawmaker. Running against him are the rival candidates Boris Vishnevsky and Boris Vishnevsky.

This is the bitter, comic reality of democracy in modern Russia.

Putin in Isolation After COVID Cracks His Elaborate Self-Preservation ‘Bunker’

Two of the Vishnevskys had changed their names, and grown beards, in order to confuse the electorate and make it even harder for this well-known opponent of President Putin to win his seat for Russia’s only registered liberal party, Yabloko. Election commission #30 in the Central Region of St. Petersburg allowed the imposters to be registered on the official ballot.

Pictures of the real Vishnvesvky standing alongside banners of his doubles—who also share his balding head and similar facial features—have become the symbol of Russia’s dirty election campaign in 2021.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1517598001913816&id=100009908921583

Even avowed supporters of Putin’s regime think this is going too far. “The voting begins today but nobody has punished the election commission for the Vishnevsky copies,” said the local leader of the pro-Kremlin Just Russia party Marina Shishkina. “That is just one example of falsification.

Shishkina told The Daily Beast that she has seen Putin’s political system inside and out in the past decade, with all sorts of electoral trickery like video cameras mysteriously going off at the polling stations. “You will hear of the electricity suddenly going off,” she said. “That is classic.”

Here in Russia’s northern capital, The Daily Beast interviewed local voters, as well as pro-Kremlin politicians, who felt equally sick at the falsifications at the parliamentary and local elections held in Russia this week.

The ruling United Russia party has been losing public support in the last few years: its popularity has declined to 26 percent since 2015 when it had 55 percent of public support. State corruption and lies have been the strongest signs of the Putin system, rotting from within; but many of the masterminds behind the destructive process remain unpunished.

Vishnevsky himself has seen so many dirty tricks, since he became a politician right after the fall of USSR in 1990. This year’s election campaign was full of absurd situations, he said. “First they almost banned me from running when they did not like the way I stapled one piece of paper in the file for the registration. Then I discovered that two more candidates were running against me under my own name,” he told The Daily Beast. “But when my team and I saw their portraits, we just laughed—they looked like me!”

Vishnevsky, who was born in St. Petersburg, saw the city at its most dangerous, through the ‘90s, when Putin was a local politician and so-called “bratki” thugs were killing each other on the streets. Many politicians were assassinated during the first decade of post-Perestroika Russia, but Vishnevsky is convinced that the election process has never been dirtier than now.

“Now it is much filthier!” he said. “Moscow is leading Russia back to a bad version of the USSR with one ruling party, one state ideology and no pluralism allowed. The ideal situation for the Kremlin would be to control everything and lock its critics in the Gulag.”

Vishnevsky supporter Anna Reva, a tour guide and interpreter, said she was shocked by the scale of the current political scandals. “If Vishnevsky wins in spite of these falsifications, he would be one of very few honest deputies at the St. Petersburg Legislative Assembly,” she said. “This is not an election, this is a circus, meant to fool some idiots; but St. Petersburg is not a city of idiots.”

Inside Putin’s Battle With ‘Russia’s CNN’

The country’s northern capital, which was founded by Peter the Great more than 300 years ago, has been allowed to fade. “Look, almost every building’s façade is crumbling, while the city puts ugly malls in the heart of the old town,” she said, pointing at the Vladimirsky Passage mall, a mass of glass and concrete sticking up between the graceful historical architecture. “But the worst issue is poverty, the lack of dignity and respect we the local people see from our government.”

United Russia’s own candidates also distanced themselves from the dirty tricks. “All our candidates are against such falsifications,” Nikita Shirokov, the spokesman for United Russia in St. Petersburg, told The Daily Beast.

The chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, also said Vishnevsky’s body doubles should quit the election campaign. That is the apotheosis of dirty technologies that St.Petersburg is flooded with.

One of the doubles, Victor Bykov, formerly worked with the speaker of St. Petersburg Legislative Council, Sergey Solovyov. The Daily Beast asked him why nobody has been punished for the blatant electoral interference but the candidate did not respond.

While they waved through these false candidates, the Russian Central Election Commission refused to register dozens of opposition candidates who support the imprisoned politician Alexei Navalny. Several prominent politicians, including ex-Duma deputies Gennady and Dmitry Gudkov, had to leave the country in fear of arrests.

For the first time in Putin’s era, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has decided not to observe Russia’s elections, after Moscow had limited the number of OSCE delegations to a small fraction of the observers required. “This simply does not enable us to carry out our work in an effective and thorough manner,” OSCE’s President, Margarita Cederfelt said.

One of the youngest candidates running for a seat in the State Duma, Valery Kostenok, 22, a member of the liberal Yabloko party admitted they were facing an uphill battle. “Russia is a military country but even in the army only 80 percent of soldiers treat voting like the fulfilment of some order—we rely on the 20 percent of soldiers, who like my father, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, think of alternative liberal reforms,” he said.

He continues to fight but he knows change is not about to come. “There is a war on the opposition,” he said. “The Kremlin is turning the millstone and we are being crushed.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Trump branded the GOP a party of racists. Larry Elder as standard-bearer won't help

    With a Black standard-bearer who can't talk coherently about racism, Republicans aren't likely to win statewide elections in California anytime soon.

  • Russia's Putin says he will be in COVID-19 self-isolation "a few days"

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported. Putin was speaking via a video link at a summit of a Russia-led security bloc being held in Tajikistan which he had initially planned to attend in person. It was previously unclear how big the outbreak was and how long Putin would remain isolated.

  • Would you rather? Breaking down Week 2 NFL betting lines

    Breaking down six NFL games with similar spreads.

  • The FEC unanimously rejected Matt Gaetz's complaint against Twitter over an alleged 2018 'shadow ban'

    The FEC found that Twitter didn't violate campaign finance law and has legitimate business reasons to limit some posts over advertiser concerns.

  • U.N. report predicts climate catastrophe, absent major action

    A United Nations report released Thursday compiles the latest scientific findings on climate change and shows a gathering disaster unless nations take swift, dramatic action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

  • FDA panel overwhelmingly rejects approval of Pfizer vaccine booster shots for people 16 and older

    FDA panel overwhelmingly rejects approval of Pfizer vaccine booster shots for people 16 and older

  • Fox News’ vaccine criticism focuses attention on its own strict policy

    A steady criticism of COVID vaccine mandates by figures on Fox News has drawn attention to its own company's stringent rules on the topic — even from President Joe Biden.

  • Raiders vs. Steelers: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

    Raiders vs. Steelers: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

  • Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

    House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace. Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal, to keep an open land border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

  • U.S. banking lobby groups oppose proposed tax reporting law

    In a letter to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the lobby groups said the proposal would create "reputational challenges" for large financial services firms, increase the cost of tax preparations for Americans and small businesses, and create serious "financial privacy concerns". "We urge members to oppose any efforts to advance this ill-advised new reporting regime," the groups said in the letter.

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • Here’s how Indo-Pacific will be shaped by Australia getting nuclear submarines

    The U.S., Britain and Australia have announced they're forming a new security alliance that will help equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The alliance will see a reshaping of relations in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. Here's what it might mean for various players:

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. "This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors. Hoge did not project how many of the cases would be severe, but said some would require hospitalization.

  • General Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was ‘Terrible Mistake’ That Killed 10 Innocents

    Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty ImagesA U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29 that military planners thought was targeting an ISIS-K terrorist in fact “killed as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children,” a top American general said at a Pentagon news conference on Friday.“Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake,” General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters. Gen. Frank McKenzie briefs reporters on Friday. DoD At the time of the str

  • UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights. The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could be a return to harsh Taliban practices during their 1996-2001 rule.

  • Apple removed Russia opposition app after arrest threats: source

    Apple removed an opposition strategic voting app from its online marketplace under pressure from Russian authorities, including threats to arrest local staff of the tech giant, a source familiar with the company's decision told AFP on Friday.

  • U.S. FDA advisers recommend COVID-19 boosters for older adults after rejecting broad approval

    (Reuters) -A panel of expert outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Friday to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval. The panel also recommended that the FDA include healthcare workers and others at high risk of occupational exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, such as teachers. The White House earlier on Friday said it was ready to roll out boosters https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-ready-roll-out-boosters-pending-fda-cdc-approval-surgeon-general-2021-09-17 of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine next week if health officials approve them.

  • As wildfires rage in California, fire concerns grow in New England amid changing climate

    Climate change is causing rain to drop heavier within shorter periods of time, potentially leaving longer dry spells amid rising temperatures.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11

    Save big on fan-favorite products like bestselling leggings and mega-popular headphones.

  • Fact check: Human error led to vote adjustment in California recall election

    A correction from Edison Research, an election data provider, caused the vote adjustment.