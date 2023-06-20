DORA juvenile curfew starts Thursday in Canton

CANTON − The new juvenile curfew in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORA) takes effect Thursday.

Minors are not allowed in the DORAs between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. There is an approximately 69-acre DORA in downtown Canton and a 100-acre DORA at the Hall of Fame Village.

Exceptions to the curfew include emergency errands or activities allowed by a parent or guardian and a minor present for employment. City Council approved the change in May after Canton police Capt. Les Marino shared concerns about juveniles disrupting First Friday.

"Unaccompanied minors contacted in violation of this ordinance, and their parents or guardians, will be held accountable," according to a Monday police news release.

The penalty could be an unruliness charge in Stark County Juvenile Court for minors and a minor misdemeanor for parents.

The citywide juvenile curfew remains 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

