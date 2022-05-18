DoraHacks Raises $20M Led by FTX Ventures and Liberty City Ventures To Scale Its Global Web3 Startup Platform

·3 min read

Singapore, Singapore --News Direct-- DoraHacks

DoraHacks, the global hacker movement and one of the most active Web3 developer incentive platforms, announced a $20 million Series B1 investment led by FTX Ventures and Liberty City Ventures. Circle Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Sky9 Capital, Crypto.com Capital, and Amber Group joined the round.

According to the company, the funding will accelerate the launch of multiple cutting-edge initiatives, including Dora Grant DAO, a decentralized grant community powered by advanced governance technologies, and Dora Infinite Fund, a permanent venture funding disruptive ideas in frontier tech.

DoraHacks announced an $8 million strategic round last year, led by Binance Labs. Followed by the $20 million raise of Dora Factory, DoraHacks’ DAO-as-a-Service incubation, this additional funding brings the total amount invested in Dora core infrastructures over the past 18 months to nearly $50 million.

DoraHacks is most famous for curating many of the world’s brightest Web3 startups via hackathons and grant programs. Over 2000 startups and developer teams have raised $25 million worth of grants from the DoraHacks platform.

40+ Web3 ecosystems like Solana, Polygon, and Avalanche have adopted DoraHacks as a core partner in hackathons and community grant programs to access the global developer community.

DoraHacks has been driving critical research efforts in funding technology and decentralized governance infrastructures. After introducing quadratic voting and decentralized grants to multi-chain communities, DoraHacks has developed and implemented MACI (zero-knowledge, collusion-resistant voting) in ETHDenver 2022 and OpenSea hackathons.

“DoraHacks strives to provide the best infrastructure for open-source communities worldwide. Our mission is to create an everlasting hacker movement. With new strategic partners joining, we can better contribute to frontier tech's startup community." said Eric Zhang, founder of DoraHacks.

“Empowering multi-chain innovation has always been our mandate at FTX, ” said Adam Jin, Partner at FTX Ventures, “We believe DoraHacks will keep playing a crucial role in Web3, and FTX will work closely with the Dora team to support startup founders.”

DoraHacks launched Dora Grant DAO earlier this year. Having raised $5 million from 30+ partners, the company plans to provide grants to more post-hackathon-pre-investment stage projects. In addition, the company plans to set an evergreen venture, the Dora Infinite Fund, in motion via an NFT drop in 2022.

“DoraHacks is key to advancing the development of the infrastructure for Web3. At Liberty City Ventures, the focus has always been on groups building upon the promise of blockchain protocol and Web3 for real businesses and traditional industries. We expect increased engagement with our portfolio companies as the ecosystem grows.” said Emil Woods, Partner at Liberty City Ventures, Co-Founder of Paxos and Lukka, two blockchain unicorns.

Since late 2020, DoraHacks has invested in and incubated 20 projects, including DAO-as-a-Service Dora Factory, ZK infrastructure Zecrey, MOBA play-to-earn Thetan Arena, and Web3 tooling infrastructure ETHSign. DoraHacks is also the co-host of the Binance Labs incubation program.

“We’re excited to launch Dora Infinite Ventures. We will fund more frontier tech startups in Web3, quantum, and space. “So said Steve Ngok, Partner and Director of Business at DoraHacks.

About

DoraHacks is a global hacker movement and the world's most active multi-chain Web3 developer incentive platform. More than 2000 projects from the DoraHacks community have received over $21.5 million in grants and hackathon prizes. DoraHacks.io has around 250,000 active users worldwide. The platform offers hackathons, bounty, quadratic funding, privacy voting, and other community governance/funding toolkits. In addition, over 40 major Web3 ecosystems are currently using Dora infrastructures to fund their open source communities.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord

Contact Details

Partner at DoraHacks

Steve Ngok

steve@dorahacks.com

Company Website

http://dorahacks.io

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/dorahacks-raises-20m-led-by-ftx-ventures-and-liberty-city-ventures-to-scale-its-global-web3-startup-platform-183430898

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Sandwich making company creating 300 jobs by setting up shop in SC

    The ready-to-eat sandwich company will double its production with its new facility in South Carolina.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns stocks will crash and rallies won't last. Here's a roundup of his recent tweets and what they mean.

    Burry, famous for his dire predictions, pointed to how past crashes have played out, and cautioned the current downturn is only just beginning.

  • Tesla Stock Plummets After Removal From S&P ESG 500 Index — Is Right Now the Time To Sell?

    Tesla stock prices dropped more than 6%, down to roughly $715, around mid-day of May 18 after it was announced that the electric vehicle manufacturer lost its spot on the S&P 500 ESG index. The...

  • Jeff Bezos Increases His Bet On The Single-Family Housing Market

    The billionaire founder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos just made his second investment in the real estate investment platform Arrived Homes during the company's $25 million Series A round. Bezos' personal investment company, Bezos Expeditions, first invested in Arrived Homes during the company's $37 million seed round in June 2021. About Arrived Homes: Arrived is the first SEC-qualified real estate investing platform that allows virtually anyone to buy shares in single-family rent

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq-100 stock market index, which represents the technology sector, has officially entered a bear market. Three Motley Fool contributors think Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) are oversold, and represent great long-term value at their current prices. Here's why investors might regret missing this chance to buy when they look back a few years from now.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    I still think this high-yield oil name is the one to own, and a recent dividend hike cements that belief even more.

  • Swiss Investment Firm Acquires 3,500+ U.S. Single-Family Homes For $1 Billion

    The Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group announced yesterday that it has acquired a $1 billion portfolio of single-family rental homes located across 17 states in the Sunbelt region. The portfolio comprises 2,528 recently constructed single-family rentals and over 1,000 homes currently under construction. The majority of the properties are located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. The announcement was made shortly after The White House announced President Biden’s plan to ease th

  • 3 REITs to Buy with Ultra-Safe Dividends

    While all real estate investment trusts (REITs) must pay a dividend to maintain their tax-advantaged status, not all of them can sustain their payouts when times get tough. Issues ranging from declining rental income streams, high dividend payout ratios, and overleveraged balance sheets can cause a REIT to reduce its dividend. Three of the safest dividends in the REIT sector are those paid by Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O).

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many cryptocurrencies crashed over the past few months as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds drove investors toward safer assets. Last February, Snap claimed it could generate about 50% annual revenue growth for "the next several years."

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to sell in 2022 according to billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to see more tech stocks to sell according to the billionaire, click 5 Tech Stocks to Sell in 2022 According to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable U.S. startup

    The shares, which are marketed at about $72, jumped in valuation from last October, when SpaceX's shares were sold at $56 apiece after a 10-1 split and valued the rocket company at $100 billion. The share sale could value SpaceX at over $125 billion, surpassing fintech giant Stripe, which was valued at $115 billion in a secondary sale.It could not be learned how many shares have been made available for sale by the company. It is common for highly valued private companies to offer shares in the secondary market to introduce liquidity for early investors and employees.

  • Stock investors are now starting to feel the 5 stages of bear-market grief

    This bottom-fishing is more reminiscent of the “slope of hope” that bear markets typically descend than the “wall of worry” bull markets like to climb. If it does, it more likely would be a bear-market rally than the beginning of a new bull-market leg that takes the major market averages to new all-time highs. A review of past bear markets suggests that, when the current bear market does hit bottom, few investors will even be contemplating that possibility.