Doral police need help to find an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who went missing on Sunday
The Doral Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to help find an elderly man with Alzheimer’s who has been missing since Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the police sent Monday
Pedro Cardenas, 72, was last seen at 5 p.m. at a Sam’s Club gas station at 8425 Northwest 13th Terrace in Doral, police said. He is 5’8 and weighs 150 pounds.
Cardenas was wearing a black shirt with white letters that say “Century,” khaki shorts, a gray belt, black shoes and a black baseball cap, police said.
If anyone has information about this case, please call Detective K. Bienvenu of Doral PD’s General Investigations Unit at 786-423-1385.