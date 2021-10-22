Doran trial delayed until April 4

Oct. 22—CLINTON — A trial scheduled for next month was continued to April for a Davenport man charged with multiple felony counts, including attempted murder and attempted murder of a peace officer.

Jesse Doran's jury trial is now scheduled to begin April 4 rather than in November, based on his new attorney's request for more time to prepare.

Doran is charged with one count of first-degree burglary with a dangerous weapon, one count of attempt to commit murder of a peace officer, one count of attempt to commit murder, two counts of willful injury causing serious injury with a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony.

The charges are in connection with a Jan. 15 incident in rural Clinton County. According to the affidavit, at 10:51 a.m that day, Scott County Dispatch received a 911 call that sounded as if a physical altercation was ensuing. The call then disconnected. Dispatch called back and heard a woman state something to the effect to get someone there and that a man was going to kill her. Scott County Dispatch transferred the call to Clinton County Dispatch. The call was disconnected.

The affidavit states Clinton County Dispatch was able to determine the location of the call was 1066 308th Ave., in rural Charlotte. Clinton County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the location. A Clinton County Sheriff's Office sergeant arrived on scene at 11:11 a.m. Shortly after, he called out on the radio that shots had been fired and requested an ambulance. The sergeant knocked on the front door of the residence and heard a woman inside the home state a man had a gun. The sergeant reported almost immediately afterwards, a gun shot went off from inside the residence. The sergeant realized he had been hit with gunfire that was coming through the front door of the residence. The gunshot injured his left hand, arm and facial area.

The affidavit continues that additional deputies responded to the scene and encountered Doran and a woman inside the home. The woman later told law enforcement personnel Doran does not live at the residence and had broken into her home. The woman said she had been knocked down by Doran, who had struck her with an axe. Upon EMS arrival, an axe with apparent blood on it was located lying on the floor near the woman.

The affidavit states deputies later observed Doran run out of the home to a farm building. He was carrying a handgun and backpack. He later dropped the backpack and gun on the ground in an open field. Doran was soon after taken into custody.

District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert on Oct. 7 granted defense attorney David Zimmerman's motion to continue. Zimmerman was just recently appointed as successor counsel to represent Doran in the case, the motion says. He needs additional time to fully investigate and confer with Doran regarding the case, the motion says. An order substituting counsel that appointed Zimmerman to represent Doran was filed last month.

Final pretrial conferences are scheduled for March 24.