Doraville man indicted in Acworth armed robbery

May 19—A Doraville man was indicted for allegedly robbing an Acworth couple and holding them against their will last month.

Earnest Williams, 36, is accused of breaking into the home of Morris and Linda Shanahan around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 and robbing the couple at gunpoint, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Police allege Williams used a semiautomatic pistol to rob Morris Shanahan of $300 and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber pistol, stored in a safe in Shanahan's bedroom.

Williams then robbed Linda Shanahan of $6, which he forced her to retrieve from her purse at gunpoint, police said.

The warrant says Williams forced Linda Shanahan into her bedroom at gunpoint and instructed her to lie facedown on the bed.

Williams also forced Morris Shanahan into the kitchen of the home at gunpoint before Williams fled the scene.

Williams is charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of home invasion and two counts of kidnapping, all felonies.

Williams is also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a felony, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to his arrest warrant, Williams was convicted of aggravated assault on June 12, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

Williams was apprehended by authorities a day after the alleged robbery, and he was booked into the Cobb jail around 10 p.m. of April 26, according to the Cobb Sheriff's Office. He is being held without bond.