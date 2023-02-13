Doraville police officer arrested in connection to death of 16-year-old who vanished months ago

A metro Atlanta police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who vanished from Gwinnett County more than six months ago.

Susana Morales’ remains were found on Feb. 6 off Highway 316 near the Barrow County line. Morales vanished from her home on July 26, 2022.

Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. that night and was not heard from again.

Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking on Singleton Lane in the direction of her home, but detectives thought at the time that she may have gotten into a vehicle.

Police said her phone continued to indicate that she was in the same area until it was turned off.

Her remains were found Wednesday, more than 20 miles away off of Drowning Creek Road.

Police said 22-yera-old old Miles Bryant, who is a police officer with the Doraville Police Department has been arrested in her death. He’s been charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime.

Police did not give an indication if Bryant and Morales knew each other.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Doraville Police for comment.

Gwinnett Police Detectives continue investigating Morales’ manner and cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.