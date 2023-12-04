Dorchester Bay Bridge down, road opens for morning commute

A bridge on a well-traveled Boston-area road is in the down position and has opened for the morning commute.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 on Sunday that the Dorchester Bay Bridge on Morrissey Boulevard, also known as the Beades Bridge, will be stuck open as crews begin a process that will take “a number of hours to fix”.

Crews worked throughout the night to put the Dorchester Bay bridge back in the down position and the road opened shortly before 6 a.m.

The bridge first became stuck around 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, state police said.

MassDOT alerted travelers to the travel snafu shortly after 7:00 p.m. Around 7:30, they also stated that repair crews were on the scene and evaluating the structure.

