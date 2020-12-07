Dorchester County Welcomes Renowned Provider of Addiction Treatment, Avenues Recovery Center

Amidst spiking relapse and overdose rates from coronavirus lockdowns, the new Avenues Recovery Center at Eastern Shore plans to tackle these issues head on.

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenues Recovery Center announced today the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Avenues Recovery Center at Eastern Shore location. Avenues has gained renown nationwide for their unique community-based detox and residential substance abuse treatment programs.

The event will be held at 12 PM on December 21, 2020, at their newly renovated, 100-bed facility in the heart of Cambridge at 821 Fieldcrest Rd. Senator Adelaide Eckardt will kick it off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside many other prominent community figures. Many community leaders are expected to attend and refreshments will be provided.

The event will be held in strict accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions. The guidelines for the event will be updated as necessary and can be viewed on the Avenues Recovery website.

The new facility has been vacant for the last few years and previously served as a mental health facility. It has been extensively renovated and is now a beautiful modern campus. The 40,000 square foot facility and 7.75 acre grounds are located immediately adjacent to a small lake and contain a variety of amenities and activities beneficial to recovery. Game rooms, lounges, baseball fields, basketball courts, large indoor gym, volleyball, yoga space, and a slew of other resources are just a sampling of what is available.

Joe Weisbord, Executive Director, spoke about the importance of a new residential facility during the Coronavirus pandemic. "At the heart of long term treatment and recovery is connection," Weisbord said, "lack of connection during lockdowns and quarantine have been a driver of the large uptick in relapses and overdoses, Avenues is ready to take that challenge head on."

Overdoses and relapses have become an epidemic of their own during the nationwide Coronavirus lockdowns. According to the American Medical Association, more than 35 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality. This is on top of a record high reported in 2019 by the CDC.

The Eastern Shore and Maryland in general have long suffered from a lack of residential treatment centers. Specifically, extended care treatment has been lacking in the Eastern Shore area. Avenues aims to fill that need with the opening of their state-of-the-art facility with a focus on a 60-day treatment plan. They accept most major commercial insurance payers as well as Medicaid and Delaware Medicaid. Medicaid in particular is a huge boon to area residents and considerably eases the financial burden on clients and their families.

Joe Weisbord - Executive Director

(410) 673-4600

joe.weisbord@avenuesrecovery.com

avenuesrecoverymaryland.com

Press availability upon request or at the event.

-------------

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.



