Dorchester man, 28, held in connection with shooting at Quincy's Elevation Apartments

State police detectives with the Norfolk DA's office and Quincy police detectives at the scene of a homicide in the parking garage of the Elevation Apartment building on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

QUINCY – A 28-year-old Dorchester man was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on charges related to the August fatal shooting at the Elevation Apartments complex.

Dwayne Harper was charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm, kidnaping for extortion, attempting to commit a home invasion and assault to rob while armed with a firearm. Nobody has yet been charged with murder.

Harper was held pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 20, when a judge will determine if he is too dangerous to be released from jail as his case is pending.

Court clerks on Monday afternoon said documents related to Harper's arrest needed to be partially redacted and that they would not be available by the court's 4:30 p.m. closing time.

'The forefront of athletics': Archies unveils $4.5 million in Braintree stadium improvements

The latest: Father Bill's shelter in Quincy eyes spring opening; work continues at new police station

Quincy police officers were called at about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18 to 5 Crown Drive, part of the Elevation Apartments at Crown Colony, where they found Jordan Wiggins, 32, of Quincy suffering from gunshot wounds near the stairwell leading from the building’s parking area to the residences.

Wiggins was a resident of the building, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and state police detectives at the scene of a homicide in the parking garage of the Elevation Apartment building on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

"We believe that the victim was targeted, so there's no threat to anyone else," Quincy Police Capt. Daniel Guarente said at the time.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

Reporter Jessica Trufant contributed to this report. Reach Mary Whitfill at mwhitfill@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Arrest made in connection to shooting at Quincy's Elevation Apartments