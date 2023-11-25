Dorchester man accused of assault with gun facing drug, firearm charges, police say

A 30-year-old Dorchester man is facing drug and firearm charges while detectives recently seized a loaded firearm during a search of his motor vehicle, police said.

John Rosa, 30, of Dorchester is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, a firearm; threats to commit a crime, and trafficking of a Class B substance, police said. Detectives will seek additional complaints out of Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device.

The additional charges are being sought after Boston Police detectives, while executing a search warrant of Rosa’s vehicle at about 3:08 p.m. Friday, recovered a SCCY CPX-2 firearm with 11 rounds in the magazine, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force earlier arrested Rosa at about 12:40 p.m. Monday while officers were conducting an ongoing firearm investigation in the area of 121 Wilmington St.

Officers saw Rosa get into a motor vehicle and leave the area, police said. Officers followed the motor vehicle and activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

Rosa was placed into handcuffs, and his motor vehicle was towed to the police station pending a search warrant.

During a search of Rosa, officers recovered a pill bottle with approximately 25 grams of suspected to be oxycodone and $1,130 in U.S. currency, police said.

Rosa was arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

