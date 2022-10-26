Dorchester man accused of assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line Train

A Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday night and faces charges after allegedly assaulting two teenage girls on an MBTA Red Line Train.

According to Transit Police, an investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl were indecently assaulted on a train just outside Broadway Station back on October 15.

On Tuesday night around 6 p.m., an officer reported spotting a male, whom he believed was the suspect in the assault, just outside of Downtown Crossing on Winter Place.

Detectives were able to positively identify, Edgar Alonzo, 35, of Dorchester, as the suspect. Alonzo was immediately placed into custody and charged with indecent assault & battery on two counts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

