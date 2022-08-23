Dorchester man accused of sex-trafficking minor to be held without bail

A Dorchester man accused of sex-trafficking a minor will be held without bail, according to a statement from District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

According to the DA’s office, Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, was charged with trafficking a person under 18 for sexual servitude and assault and battery on a household or family member in Boston Municipal Court on August 18. Judge Pamela Dashiell found Brown dangerous and ordered the Dorchester man to be held without bail on Monday.

Brown met the minor on social media and convinced her to come to Boston from another state, Hayden alleges in the statement. According to Hayden, Brown proceeded to place her in a hotel and posted ads online trafficking her for commercial sex. Brown allegedly received thousands of dollars in profits per day from the operation and beat the minor on several occasions.

“The facts of this case are deeply disturbing,” stated Hayden. “This man is accused of luring a vulnerable teen to a city and state where she knew no one, then sexually exploiting and violently beating her. My office and our partners in law enforcement and victim services treat these allegations with the seriousness they deserve, and we are available to provide victim-centered services and supports the survivors of human trafficking.”

