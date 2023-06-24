Dorchester man accused of trafficking fentanyl, having illegal guns and ammunition, police say

A Dorchester man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl after local and federal authorities recovered approximately 4,110 grams of fentanyl, manufactured guns, and ammunition inside a Blue Hill Avenue apartment, police said.

Edwardo Reynoso-Mejia, 47, was also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, and three counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

At about 5:05 p.m., on Thursday, officers assigned to Drug Control Units in Roxbury and Mattapan, the Quincy Police Drug Control Unit, and Homeland Security investigations, arrested Reynoso-Mejia.

Police executed search warrants in the area of 976 Blue Hill Ave., where investigators recovered approximately 4,110 grams of fentanyl, a privately manufactured assault rifle, two privately manufactured firearms, a 50-round ammunition drum, and multiple rounds of ammunition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

