Dorchester man arrested for armed robbery, home invasion in May, Boston police say

A 32-year-old Dorchester man is accused of forcing his way into a home in May while brandishing a gun and stealing a safe with about $600 in it, police said.

Tyrone Shorter was arrested by authorities around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon on a warrant, police said. He is charged with armed and masked robbery, subsequent offense; home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Boston detectives and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force officers made the arrest following a reported home invasion and armed robbery in May, police said.

At about 6:02 a.m. on May 17, Boston officers responded to a radio call for an armed robbery and a possible home invasion at 9 Esmond St. in Dorchester.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the suspect, later identified as Shorter, forced his way inside the home while brandishing a firearm and left the scene with a safe containing about $600, police said.

Shorter is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

