Dorchester man arrested following alleged late night stabbing in Mattapan

A Dorchester man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing another man in Mattapan.

Joseph Marrow, 70, was taken into custody after officers were called to 442 River Street for a report of a person stabbed. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound, Boston police say.

Marrow was placed under arrest at the scene.

Marrow will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester district court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

