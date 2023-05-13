Dorchester man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop for speeding and foot chase, police say

A Dorchester man is facing gun charges after officers stopped a vehicle for speeding early Saturday morning, then caught the man after he ran away from police at the scene, police said.

Derrick Jones, 36, was charged with unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

At about 1:34 a.m. Saturday, officers patrolling the area of 24 Washington St. saw a motor vehicle speeding and making “multiple abrupt turns,” police said.

Officers saw the motor vehicle turn into a parking lot to try and evade the officers, police said.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop, and they were able to speak with both vehicle occupants but, police said, the officers “were immediately met with confrontation.”

Officers asked the driver to exit the vehicle, and the passenger immediately ran away from the scene, police said.

The officers ran after the suspect, later determined to be Jones, and placed him into handcuffs, police said.

While searching Jones, from his jacket pocket they recovered a firearm, which police later determined to be a Taurus G2C with one round in the chamber, and 11 rounds in the magazine.

Jones is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

