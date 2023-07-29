Dorchester man charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, police say

A Dorchester man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, police said Saturday.

Victor Pena, 37, was arrested around noon on Friday at 112 Wells Ave. in Dorchester after a search warrant led to the seizure of approximately one and a half kilos of fentanyl and 39 grams of cocaine.

Investigators obtained a warrant out of Dorchester District Court.

Pena is charged with trafficking fentanyl over 200 Grams and trafficking Cocaine 36 Grams or more, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

