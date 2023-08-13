Dorchester man facing assault charges after stabbing victim sent to hospital, police say

Police have arrested a Dorchester man in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Chau Minh Duong, 54, is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, Boston Police said in a statement.

Police arrested Duong after officers responded to the area of 108 Bloomfield St. for a report of a person stabbed at about 11:03 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, and then searched for the vehicle.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the area of 112 Monsignor Lydon Way, and they located Duong.

Duong is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

