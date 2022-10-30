Dorchester man facing firearm charges after traffic stop

A 31-year-old man is facing firearm charges after officers arrested him during a traffic stop on Washington Street in Dorchester, police said.

Jamaal Marcelle of Dorchester was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police arrested Marcelle around 2:34 a.m. Sunday after a traffic stop in the area of 63 Washington St. in Dorchester.

Officers saw a motor vehicle fail to stop for a red light at the intersection of Washington Street and Columbia Road, police said.

Police identified Marcelle as the driver of the vehicle that police stopped. Police said they recovered a loaded Keltec 380 with eight rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Marcelle is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

