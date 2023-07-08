Dorchester man held without bail after pointing stolen gun at people while riding a scooter, DA says

A Dorchester man who pointed a gun at several people while driving a scooter in Mattapan last month was deemed dangerous Thursday and ordered held without bail until at least Nov. 3, the district attorney said Saturday.

Marlon Alexander, 30, was charged in Boston Municipal Court in Roxbury with illegal firearm and ammunition possession, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property, possession of Class B substance and driving after license suspension, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Judge David Poole found Alexander dangerous and ordered him held until at least Nov. 3. Alexander will return to court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 10.

On Monday, June 26 at about 2:50 p.m., Boston Police responded to a call about a man on a scooter pointed a gun at a motorist, Hayden said. The motorist told police she saw a man swerving while driving the scooter and honked her horn at him. She told police the man then pulled beside her and pointed a black handgun at her. The victim gave police a description of the man’s clothing and his location.

Police soon spotted a man matching the description driving on Quincy Street toward Blue Hill Avenue, Hayden said.

Officers blocked the lane as the man, later identified as Alexander, approached. Alexander continued driving at a high rate of speed, Hayden said. He braked at the last moment, causing his scooter to slide and strike the cruiser’s front bumper.

Alexander, who was thrown from the scooter after the impact, ignored officers’ commands to remain still, Hayden said. He was apprehended by police while trying to get back on the scooter.

Officers conducted a “pat frisk” of Alexander and recovered a black .380-caliber Glock 42 loaded with five rounds, Hayden said. Police traced the gun, and determined it was reported stolen in Manchester, New Hampshire in February 2022. Police also recovered a bag of white substance believed to be crack cocaine.

During the incident, another person called 911 and told police a man riding a scooter and matching Alexander’s description had pointed a gun at them.

In his statement, Hayden said he has made gun crimes a focus of his administration and has consistently called for national gun purchasing regulations to help curb the flow of firearms from easy-purchase states like New Hampshire into states with tighter purchase regulations like Massachusetts.

Hayden said the incident reflects the troubling reality confronting law enforcement on a daily basis.

“Day in and day out, Boston police respond to calls for a person with a gun, or shots fired, or a person shot,” Hayden said. “We treat these cases with the utmost seriousness and move for dangerousness hearings whenever we determine an intolerable threat to the community.”

“Our research shows that a huge percentage of the weapons recovered originate in another state, as is the case here,” Hayden said. “It’s the same group of states — New Hampshire, Virginia, Alabama, Maine, Florida. The weapons purchased there end up here, and end up harming too many residents, upending too many lives and degrading too many neighborhoods.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW