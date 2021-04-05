Dorchester Minerals LP Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Dorchester Minerals LP (NAS:DMLP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $14.1893 per share and the market cap of $492.1 million, Dorchester Minerals LP stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Dorchester Minerals LP is shown in the chart below.


Because Dorchester Minerals LP is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Dorchester Minerals LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.14, which is better than 75% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Dorchester Minerals LP is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Dorchester Minerals LP is fair. This is the debt and cash of Dorchester Minerals LP over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Dorchester Minerals LP has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $46.9 million and earnings of $0.62 a share. Its operating margin of 46.60% better than 95% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Dorchester Minerals LP's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Dorchester Minerals LP over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Dorchester Minerals LP is -9.4%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -13.5%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Dorchester Minerals LP's ROIC was 25.70, while its WACC came in at 10.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dorchester Minerals LP is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Dorchester Minerals LP (NAS:DMLP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 69% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Dorchester Minerals LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

