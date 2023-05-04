Dorchester shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, causes car to slam into building

Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries and caused a vehicle to slam into a building in Dorchester Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the area of 81 Homes Avenue for a report of a person shot shortly after 4:00 p.m., a BPD spokesperson told Boston 25.

When officers arrived, they also found a silver SUV slammed against a building with its airbags deployed.

Police believe the crashed car is connected to the shooting.

One person was transported from the scene with life-threatening-injures, says BPD.

Police officers surrounded the crashed car with crime scene tape. The incident is under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

