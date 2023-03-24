Dorchester solar park could power over 3,500 homes

Plans for a solar park that could generate enough energy to power over 3,500 have been submitted.

British Solar Renewables (BSR Energy) wants to create a solar park at Higher Wraxall near Dorchester, Dorset.

If it gets the go-ahead it will take up two fields, spanning 48 acres (19 hectares) which is currently used for arable farming.

The plans include extra space around a Bronze Age bowl barrow leaving "an offset of 20m", BSR Energy said.

Bowl barrows - inverted pudding bowl-shaped mounds - are burial monuments dating from the Late Neolithic period to the Late Bronze Age.

The panels will have an expected a lifespan of 40 years - BSR said the fields could then be "quickly reverted to agricultural use".

Comments on the application remain open until 9 April.

