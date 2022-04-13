Dorchester woman arrested for interrupting Boston City Hall press conference; assaulting officer

Boston25News.com Staff
·1 min read

31-year-old Catherine Vitale of Dorchester was arraigned Wednesday afternoon for disturbing a press conference at Boston City Hall with a megaphone, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

“The right to protest and to dissent are central to our democracy and will be protected. Physical assaults, however, are not a valid form of protest,” Hayden said.

Vitale arrived at Boston City Hall just before 12:30 p.m. with another person on April 12 and began shouting into megaphones while Mayor Michelle Wu held a press conference about Boston Marathon safety measures.

Boston Police escorted both parties outside of the building while they continued to shout and make a scene.

After a crowd gathered around the commotion, Vitale pushed an officer in an attempt to get back into City Hall. Despite multiple warnings, she continued pushing the officer and was subsequently arrested.

Vitale was charged with disturbing the police and assault and battery on a police officer in Boston Municipal Court. She was released on personal recognizance and will be back in court on May 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

