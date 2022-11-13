Dorchester woman facing firearm charges after traffic stop

A Dorchester woman is facing gun charges after police said they found a loaded 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Angie Garcia, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

At about 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers saw a motor vehicle with heavily-tinted windows, traveling on Washington Street towards Columbia Road. Police stopped the vehicle, and Garcia tried to walk away from officers, police said.

The 9 mm found inside her vehicle had one round in the chamber and ten rounds in the magazine, police said.

Garcia is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

