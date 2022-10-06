Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry among those taking legal action against Daily Mail publisher

Doreen Lawrence - Clara Molden

Lawyers for Doreen Lawrence have accused the Daily Mail of “abhorrent criminal activity” after launching a legal claim against the newspaper which campaigned to bring her son’s killers to justice.

Baroness Lawrence has lodged a High Court claim along with Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other celebrities over allegations that Associated Newspapers engaged in “unlawful acts” including hiring private detectives to place secret listening devices inside people’s cars and homes.

On Thursday night, the publishers dismissed the allegations as “preposterous smears” and an “orchestrated attempt” to drag the Mail into the phone hacking scandal that has engulfed rival tabloids. It said there was “no credible evidence” to back up the allegations.

The Daily Mail had led the campaign to bring the killers of Stephen Lawrence, Baroness Lawrence’s son, to justice. Stephen was murdered in 1993 in a racist attack in south east London.

The newspaper subsequently pictured the five prime suspects on its front page under the headline “Murderers” and invited them to sue for libel if “we are wrong”.

'Compelling and highly distressing evidence'

In a press release issued on Thursday by Hamlins, one of two law firms involved in the legal action, the solicitor’s announced: “A group of people have launched a legal action against Associated Newspapers, publishers of The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online.”

Hamlins said it was bringing the action on behalf of Baroness Lawrence, Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish, and the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost.

Hamlins said: “These individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers.”

The law firm alleges that the “unlawful acts” include “the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes”; and “the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place.”

Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish are also part of the group launching legal action - David M. Benett

The law firm also alleges that Associated Newspapers authorised “the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information” and “the impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception.”

It also claims that bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions were accessed “through illicit means and manipulation”.

Hamlins suggests the “alleged crimes… represent the tip of the iceberg” and that other individuals may also be “unknowing victims of similar terrible and reprehensible covert acts”.

The newspaper group strongly rejects the allegations and has accused the lawyers of making “highly defamatory claims”.

'Pre-planned and orchestrated'

A spokesman for Associated Newspapers said: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims - based on no credible evidence - appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”

Details of the claims made by the lawyers have not been made public including when the events are supposed to have taken place, nor any evidence to back them up. Particulars of claim are expected to be lodged at a later date.

Hacked Off, a campaign group set up in the wake of the News of the World phone hacking scandal, suggested in a statement that the allegations took place during the period that Paul Dacre was editor of the Daily Mail.

It is unclear if the timing of the lodging of the High Court claim is linked to an expected announcement that Mr Dacre is due to be made a peer in the political honour’s list.

Hacked Off said in a statement: “Any plans to give him a seat in the House of Lords should be suspended until the conclusion of these claims and any subsequent investigations.”