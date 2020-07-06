Is Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B) Popular Amongst Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Dorel Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$172m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Dorel Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dorel Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dorel Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dorel Industries's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Dorel Industries. Our data shows that Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are FMR LLC and Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 11%. In addition, we found that Martin Schwartz, the CEO has 5.1% of the shares allocated to his name