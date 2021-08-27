Dorel Recalls 83,000 Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seats

Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat

Courtesy of Amazon

Dorel Juvenile Group (Dorel) announced a recall of 83,000 Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible car seats.

When the seat is secured to the car with only the lap belt (without also using the top tether) in a forward-facing position, children have an increased risk of head injury during a crash.

Because of this, the Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible car seats don't conform to requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, called "Child Restraint Systems," according to a notice by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Dorel hasn't developed a remedy for the recall notification. In the meantime, you can call Dorel customer service at 877-657-9546 with any questions. You can also visit the NHTSA website to check their vehicle identification number for recall information.