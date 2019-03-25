Doria Ragland: How the Duchess of Sussex's mother became her rock and best friend

The Duchess of Sussex with her mother, Doria Ragland and Prince Harry, at Kensington Palace last year - AFP

The Duchess of Sussex's due date has been a closely-guarded secret, and not even Prince Harry and his wife know whether to prepare for a prince or a princess.

But the one thing that is in no doubt is that, when it comes to welcoming Baby Sussex, the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, will be with her every step of the way.

Here we take a look at Ms Ragland and the close bond she shares with her daughter as she supports her through the highs and lows of life as a new royal.

Doria's first grandchild

Meghan is determined not to have a nanny and some reports last month even suggested that Doria, 62, had taken classes at Los Angeles-based Cradle Company, in preparation for helping with the newborn.

The Duke and Duchess have been busy for the past few months renovating Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they will live and raise their child. The nursery will reportedly be gender-neutral, and decorated in shades of grey and white. The renovations also include a guest room, where Ms Ragland can stay.

Meghan held a high profile baby shower in New York in February, and is said to be planning on holding a second one in the UK, attended by her mother.

How did Meghan's parents meet?

Ms Ragland was born in Ohio to an antique dealer father and a mother who was a nurse. The family soon moved to Los Angeles, where she attended the Fairfax High School. She is remembered as bright and friendly – the teenager with the Afro hair who loved listening to Marvin Gaye and dining out at a local Mexican taco joint with friends.

After school she worked as a make-up artist, which is how she met her husband, Thomas, who was then a lighting director in Hollywood. “I like to think he was drawn to her sweet eyes and her Afro, plus their shared love of antiques,” Meghan has said of what attracted her father to her mother.

The pair married in 1979 and Meghan was born two years later.

The family moved into a house in The Valley, LA, to a neighbourhood that Meghan has described as “leafy and affordable”. But it was far from diverse - to the point that Meghan once remarked: “And there was my mom, caramel in complexion with her light-skinned baby in tow, being asked where my mother was since they assumed she was the nanny.”

When did Meghan's parents divorce?

The marriage collapsed when their daughter was just six and after the divorce, Ms Ragland took a job as an air stewardess, meaning their daughter was frequently cared for by her father.

To instill a sense of pride in her mixed heritage, he bought two sets of dolls, one with a white family and one with a black family. He took the black mother doll, the white father doll and a child doll in each colour, which he then wrapped and put under the Christmas tree.

While Meghan was educated at private schools – beginning at Hollywood Little Red Schoolhouse before attending Immaculate Heart High School, an all-girl Catholic private school in Los Angeles – Ms Ragland was always careful to nurture a sense gratitude in her only child. The mother took her daughter to visit disadvantaged children in Rwanda, see the slums of Jamaica and experience poverty in Mexico when she was just 10.

“My mother raised me to be a global citizen, with eyes open to sometimes harsh realities,” Meghan wrote on her now closed blog The Tig.

Doria Ragland is escorted down the steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, after the wedding of her daughter Meghan to Prince Harry Credit: Reuters More