Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix.

“I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.

Many eager fans stayed up late into the night to see the much-anticipated episode.

Drinking coffee to stay up until midnight, because….. pic.twitter.com/Pjv8K2sifY — TCNewmanTV (@TCNewmanTV) December 7, 2022

Just watched all 3 episodes, and I'm going to need time to process. It's not at all what I thought we would see. Many things we already knew, while the few revelations we didn't know are massive. But mostly, DORIA! 👑 — TCNewmanTV (@TCNewmanTV) December 8, 2022

I'm so glad that #HarryAndMeghan is giving Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, the opportunity to share her perspective on everything for the first time. I love her. pic.twitter.com/LfFGykt86C — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 8, 2022

Doria Ragland is SOLID. Do you know how hard it must have been to watch your daughter marry into the most famous family/institution in the world, get raked over the coals by the press and public for 5 years and not say a single word? #HarryandMeghanNetflix #HarryandMeghan — ASHLEIGH LOUISE (@axhleighlouise) December 8, 2022

That’s also why the derangers and monarchists attack Doria Ragland #MeghanMarkle’s mother, every now and then. Doria was so unimpressed by the whole monarchy thing. She came for the wedding AND Archie’s baptism. That’s it. Never left her social worker life. She wasn’t phased. https://t.co/9JXNxwxPSs — HRH The Duke of Thomassin™ (@HRHDukeThomas) December 4, 2022

Ragland opened up about the family’s first encounter with Harry and about how race played a factor in the negative press reports involving her daughter.

The 66-year-old recalled the first time Meghan told her she was dating Harry.

“We were on the phone and she says, ‘Mommy, I’m going out with Prince Harry,’ and I start whispering, ‘Oh my god,'” Ragland said. “And so it was from the beginning, it was very sort of, ‘Oh my god, nobody can know.'”

Speaking about her first impression of Harry, Ragland said she noticed he was “handsome” and “really nice.”

“And they looked really happy together,” she said. “Once it was announced that they were together, it seemed kind of like a novelty.”

Ragland said she wishes she could have prepared her daughter for the racism she was about to face in the royal family.

“As a parent, in hindsight, absolutely, I would like to go back and have that kind of real conversation about how the world sees you,” she said.

After seeing negative comments from the press about Meghan, Ragland said she tried to tell her daughter “this is about race.”

“And Meg said ‘Mommy, I don’t want to hear it,'” Ragland shared. “But this is what is coming down the pike.”

According to the Independent, Ragland and Thomas Markle divorced when Meghan was 6 years old. The duchess then primarily lived with her mother.

Ragland now lives in Los Angeles, near the Montecito home where Harry and Meghan reside.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are now available on Netflix.